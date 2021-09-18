Centre working on 'backstop facility' to deepen the bond market

-
ALSO READ
A good glide path
10-year bond yield drops to 5.97% in morning trade but closes at 6.02%
How should bond, equity investors place themselves post RBI policy outcome?
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
-
The Centre is finalising the modalities of a “backstop facility” that will be set up to deepen the corporate debt market, a senior government official said on Friday.
The facility, announced in the February Budget, will be an entity that can trade in relatively illiquid investment-grade corporate bonds and be readily available in times of stress to buy such bonds from participants in the secondary market.
“We need to do a lot of work on the bond market. The government and all the major participants are continuously in dialogue to do more and more to develop our bond market,” said Anand Mohan Bajaj, additional secretary, department of economic affairs, while addressing the CII Financial Markets Summit.
He said the government is considering a backstop facility which would also be available during non-stress times.
He emphasised on another Budget announcement of having “rationalised single securities market code”, and said that it would be a forward-looking measure.
Speaking at the event, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said the government and the RBI are working on inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in global bond indices and some announcement in the space is expected during the year.
“We opened up a section of our government debt market for foreign players last year. Some have invested into it, but less than 50 per cent of what was opened, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU