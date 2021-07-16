CESL, WRI India sign pact to build strategy for renewable energy sector

-
-
Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) and the World Resources Institute India have entered into a pact to work on strategising for India's transition towards a net-zero emission trajectory.
Under the partnership, WRI India will support CESL in building adaptative business models to help state governments realise their targets, including decentralising renewable energy and improving battery storage capacities.
"CESL and WRI India on Friday signed an MoU to work on strategising for India's transition towards a net-zero emission trajectory," WRI and CESL said in a statement.
CESL Managing Director and CEO Mahua Acharya said the company is honoured to have the benefit of WRI's depth and credibility, and is excited at the prospect of building a fruitful relationship in pursuit of goals both care so deeply about."We are thrilled to be partnering with WRI on this important work."
WRI India Chief Executive Officer O P Agarwal said, "The partnership comes at the cusp of India's EV (electric vehicle) revolution. We look forward to helping CESL streamline India's efforts to switch to electric vehicles."
While CESL is a subsidiary of the state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power, WRI India is a research organisation.
