China has its work cut out: India to be world's largest employer in 2100

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate could slow in the second half of this century as its population declines from a peak in 2048 to a 32 per cent lower level by 2100. The number of its working-age adults (aged 20-64) could fall from about 762 million in 2017 to around 578 million in 2100.

These are among the projections in an analysis published by The Lancet, an internationally respected British publication on health affairs. The journal’s Editor-In-Chief Richard Horton said: “This important research charts a future we need to be planning for urgently. It ...