Coal India arm MCL dispatches over 5.47 lakh tonnes of dry fuel

Coal India arm MCL on Monday said it despatched over 5.47 lakh tonnes of coal to consumers on Sunday, breaking its own record of 5.45 lakh tonnes within a fortnight.
The statement assumes significance in the wake of the country's power plants grappling with coal shortages.
In a statement, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) said it has despatched the highest-ever 103 rakes of coal to the consumers, with 65 rakes coming from Talcher coalfields; while 38 rakes were supplied from Ib Valley coalfields in Odisha.
MCL Chairman and Managing Director P K Sinha congratulated the officers and workers for their consistent and coordinated approach to maximise coal supply to consumers, which has resulted in an average despatch of 5.17 lakh tonnes a day for October.
"Coal Indians in MCL have always remained at the forefront to face the challenges and achieved newer milestones in the pursuit of energy security to the nation," the CMD said.
Asserting that MCL has sufficient coal stock to feed the consumers, Sinha said, "For October, the coal production, despatch and overburden (OB) removal at MCL have registered a growth of 26.5 per cent, 34.3 per cent and 71.7 per cent, respectively, as against same period during last financial year."
Recording an impressive double-digit growth during the current financial year, MCL produced 78.5 million tonne coal, registering a growth of 12.16 per cent, and despatched 89.65 million tonnes of the dry fuel to consumers as against 74.33 million tonnes supplied during the same period last year.
Overburden removal at MCL has also registered a significant growth of 22.2 per cent at 101.02 million cubic metres during the current financial year. This would ensure the sufficient availability of exposed resources to extract coal and meet the market demands.
Coal India Ltd (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.
