Coal ministry to augment fuel supply to power sector from captive mines

-
ALSO READ
Coal India arm provides 76.6% coal to power producers in current month
Power Mech bags Rs 9,294 crore contract from Central Coalfields
Metal & mining stocks big laggard on bourses over the long term
Coal India supply to power sector grows by 12% to 118 MT in Sep qtr
Centre regulates coal stocks at plants having more than 15 days buffer
-
The coal ministry on Friday said it has taken various measures, including diverting the output from captive coal mines, to augment fuel supply to the power sector.
The development assumes significance in the wake of country's power plants grappling with coal shortages.
"The ministry of coal has taken all efforts to augment coal supplies to the power sector and decided to divert and augment the supplies to power sector from captive coal blocks," the coal ministry said in statement.
Captive mines are those that produce coal or mineral for exclusive use by the company that owns the blocks.
The ministry offered coal supply from NLC India's Talabira II & III mines in Odisha to NTPC.
In this connection, both the companies worked together to commence the supply of coal from Talabira II & III open cast project (OCP) to NTPC (Darlipali & Lara Power Plants).
With timely support and necessary coal delivery permits from the department of mines, Goverment of Odisha, the coal delivery to the Darlipali power station has been commenced, within 24 hours from the directives from the Ministry of Coal.
NLC India Limited, a navratna company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Coal is operating Talabira II & III coal mines having annual capacity of 20 million tonnes in in Odisha.
Talabira II& III OCP has commenced production from the financial year 2020-21.
State-owned NLC India this week said it is making efforts to ramp up coal output from one of its mines in Odisha to up to 10 million tonnes per annum this year.
The company aims to increase coal production to up to 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from next year onwards, according to a regulatory filing.
NLC India had said it has taken steps to achieve the target of six MTPA, from its original schedule of four MTPA during the current year. Considering the high demand for coal, the company is making all-out efforts to augment the coal production of Talabira mine up to 10 MTPA for the current year and up to 20 MTPA from the next year onwards.
This will not only provide fuel security to end-use plants but also make available coal in the market, it had added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU