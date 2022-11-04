JUST IN
Coal pensioners to agitate for dearness relief in pay, pension body revamp

Retired Employees Association says nearly 270,000 pensioners are getting less than Rs 2,000 a month as pension

Pensions | Coal  | indian government

Shiva Rajora  |  New Delhi 

Coal mines employees are covered under the CMPS 1998, which is administered by the CMPFO under the Ministry of Coal

Members of the All India Association of Coal Pensioners (AICPA) will be staging a protest in the capital in the coming days against the non-revision of the pension amount and restructuring the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO)- coal pensioners' apex social security organisation.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 21:05 IST

