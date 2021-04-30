Core sector output in March rises 6.8%, but contracts 7% in FY21: Govt

India's infrastructure output rose 6.8 per cent in March from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed. In the previous month of February, output had fallen at the fastest pace in six months, contracting 3.8 percent

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity, and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, fell by 7 per cent in the 2020/21 fiscal year that ended on March 31, the data showed.

Coal production declined by 21.9 per cent in March, 2021 over the same period last year. Meanwhile, Crude Oil production declined by 3.1 per cent in March.

Steel production in the month increased by 23 per cent in the month of March, showed government data. Cement production, which has a weight of 5.37 per cent increased by 32.5 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)