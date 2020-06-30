Core sector output shrinks for third straight month in May, shrinks 23.4%

Output of the 8 core sectors of the economy shrank by 23.4 per cent in May, as factories remained hamstrung by a lack of labour and cash in the wake of the nationwide coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown.

While the contraction narrowed from April's record fall of 37 per cent, experts said the aftershocks of the lockdown would continue to weigh heavily on domestic industry, which is expected to post lower but certain contraction in coming months. ICRA predicts overall industrial production may see a contraction of 35-45 per cent in May, down from 55.5 per cent in April.





ALSO READ: IIT Delhi concludes placement season with more than 1100 job offers

Updated figures released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday showed 7 out of the 8 core sectors of the economy continued to contract in May. The infrastructure segment continued to see the biggest production shocks among all sectors, despite slowing the fall. Steel production tumbled by 48.4 per cent after April's massive 78.7 per cent fall. However, cement production shrank by 22.2 per cent following a 85.3 per cent fall in April. Both the sectors were in the grip of volatility even before the lockdown, but strict social distancing norms have meant that construction activities have been suspended across the country.





"The sharp narrowing in the pace of contraction of cement and steel is heartening, suggesting that rural construction demand remains supportive of these sectors. Nevertheless, cement capacity utilisation is projected by ICRA to shrink to 50 per cent in FY21 from 68 per cent in FY20. Moreover, steel capacity utilisation is projected to decline to 58 per cent in FY21 from 77 per cent in FY20, on account of the expected drop of around 22-23 per cent in the demand for steel. The likely deferment of infrastructure spending by the Centre and state governments may prevent a sharp bounce back in steel demand in the current fiscal," said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist at ICRA.

ALSO READ: India records current account surplus of 0.1% of GDP, at $600 mn in Q4

Crude shock

In May, the production of refinery products, a key export item, took the biggest hit. Output fell by 21.3 per cent after contracting by 24.2 per cent in April. The sector had remained volatile throughout FY20, but senior officials had claimed that a solid recovery in production was underway as key refining units pushed out more. The sudden drop in global demand, as the pandemic stifled economic activity everywhere, led to a contraction in the sector, experts said.

Elsewhere in the energy space, crude oil production continued its downward spiral for the 20th straight month. However, production saw a relatively small hit in May, contracting 7.1 per cent after the 6.4 per cent fall in the previous month. "Low demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, declining drawdowns from aging fields, closure of wells in Western offshore due to less off take by GAIL due to pandemic, restriction of movements for field operations in onshore fields amidst lockdown led to decline in production. A blow out incident at oil filed in Assam on May 27, 2020 also weighed on production," said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings.





ALSO READ: Govt's total liabilities rise by 0.8% to Rs 94.62 trillion in Q4FY20

Natural gas production also contracted for the 14th straight month, reducing by 16.8 per cent after the 19.9 per cent fall in April.

Coal output reduced by 14 per cent in May, slightly less than April's 15.5 per cent. Overall, the fact that labour was in transit camps meant activity in mining got affected.

By extension, electricity generation fell 15.6 per cent over the latest month, slower than the 23 per cent contraction in April. According to provisional data released by POSOCO, the Year-on-Year decline in electricity consumption has eased further to 10.9 per cent in the first four weeks of June 2020 from 24.0 per cent in April 2020 and 15.2 per cent in May 2020, mirroring the gradual reopening of the economy.

Finally, fertiliser output rose 7.5 per cent after reducing 4.5 per cent in April. Early onset of monsoon and pick up in kharif sowing has led to increase in production to meet improved demand, experts said.