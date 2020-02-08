Coronavirus outbreak: Crashing freights to hit India's shipping business

Tanking freight rates on the back of the coronavirus epidemic in China are likely to hurt the earnings of Indian shipping companies in the March quarter. “Freight rates have tumbled significantly and are impacting SCI (Shipping Corporation of India) across segments. We have seen the damage in January already. Our Q4 earnings are most likely to be affected due to this,” said Harjeet K.

Joshi, chairman of state-owned SCI on Friday. She was speaking on the sidelines of an ASSOCHAM event held here. SCI reported consolidated net sales of Rs 1,25,761 crore in December quarter, ...