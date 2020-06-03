Covid-19 could see the govt missing the $5-trillion economy deadline

The target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25 may be delayed by two years even if the economy were to grow by 7.5 per cent a year on average after the current financial year. This is based on the assumption of 4.5 per cent inflation rate that the economic survey for 2019-20 talked about, in order to achieve the GDP target.

This also assumes an exchange rate of Rs 75 to the dollar, around which the rupee is currently hovering. The Economic Survey of 2018-19 says the economy needs to grow by eight per cent, assuming inflation rate at ...