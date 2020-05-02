Covid-19 crisis: PM Modi reviews aviation, power sectors' performance

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, Prime Minister reviewed the performance of the aviation and power sectors on Friday, with a focus on reducing costs and making them more efficient. Reviewing the power sector, the prime minister underlined its importance in propelling the economy. The need for an effective enforcement of contracts to attract private investment was also discussed.



At the review of the civil aviation sector, it was decided that the country's air space should be effectively used in a manner that the flying time for travellers is reduced and airlines save costs. This will be done in close cooperation with the Department of Military Affairs, an official statement said.





The meet also reviewed the strategies that could help make India's civil more efficient. The civil meeting, which was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri among others, also reviewed the e-DGCA project, aimed at bringing in more transparency in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's office and helping all stakeholders by reducing the processing time for various licences and permissions.





Modi also held discussions on labour welfare and said the country is proud of its hardworking labour force. “We discussed ways through which this sector can power India's growth,” the prime minister said in a tweet. He said deliberations were held on labour welfare during the meeting.



He deliberated on the reforms required in the sector, including the National Policy as well. Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.