May Day brings little solace, as Indian workers stare at longer work hours
Business Standard

Covid-19 outbreak: How states are getting back to work amid lockdown

Several states are preparing to resume operations from May 4

File Photo: Migratory labourers rest at a closed market during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

Several states are preparing to resume operations from May 4, with the decision on further extension of the lockdown still unknown.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announces permission for starting industrial activities in all areas, except containment zones, from May 4. It has also allowed one-time movement of stranded people

•Meghalaya declares 10 of state’s 11 districts as ‘green zones’, allows inter-district movement

Punjab resumes construction work on the Rs 2,700-crore Shahpurkandi dam project over Ravi river to stop outflow of water to Pakistan

Gujarat and Rajasthan have allowed industrial and economic activity outside municipal areas

•Telangana has over the past couple of days authorised district collectors to allow economic activity in rural areas. The activities include brick kilns, stone crushing units, rural repair workshops, beedi making, handloom, ginning mills, and plastic industries

•Haryana is looking at district-level strategy to start economic activity, 15 districts with less than 10 Covid cases to see industrial activity resume, in the rest seven districts, town and block level strategy to be followed
First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 01:34 IST

