Covid-19 variant Omicron may put India's export growth in slow lane

Uncertainty looms over India’s export outlook, with the new Covid-19 variant Omicron spreading rapidly across the country’s key shipment destinations. With the US and parts of Europe witnessing more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases a day, exporters expect some disruption.

However, there may not be an immediate decline in exports from India because the order books remain strong at least for the next few weeks, they said. “Engineering exporters have orders for four weeks. In any case, they are closed till the first week of January. After that exporters will get more ...