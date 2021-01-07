Covid slump may cause 7.7% GDP contraction in FY21: First Advance Estimate

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The 2020-21 financial year is set to be the worst ever for India’s gross domestic product (GDP), with the government’s first official advance estimates, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday, suggesting a real GDP contraction of as much as 7.7 per cent, compared to an 11-year-low growth rate of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20.

Agriculture is projected to grow at 3.4 per cent this financial year and manufacturing to contract 9.4 per cent. Trade, hotel, and transport in the services sector are projected to contract 21.4 per cent.

The projections, following a contraction of nearly 24 per cent in the April-June quarter and 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, reflect the slowdown effected by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic impact of months-long nationwide lockdown. The country’s GDP shrank 15.7 per cent in the first half of the year. Against this backdrop, the estimate of a GDP contraction for the full financial year comes as no surprise; it is mostly in line with those by most agencies and differs only in scale (see table).

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pegged 2020-21 GDP contraction at 7.5 per cent, the World Bank sees the economy shrinking by 9.6 per cent this year. In its Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank said the informal sector, which accounts for four-fifths of employment, had been subject to severe income losses during the pandemic. "In India, the pandemic hit the economy at a time when growth was already decelerating. The output is estimated to contract by 9.6 per cent in fiscal year 2020-21, reflecting a sharp drop in household spending and private investment,” it said.

The First Advance Estimate is important as it would serve as a guideline for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team as they prepare Union Budget 2021, to be presented early next month. The NSO’s advance estimates are seen as a significant gauge for the economy: They have accurately projected the real GDP growth rate in three of the past 12 years.

First Published: Thu, January 07 2021. 17:43 IST

