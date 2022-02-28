Crisil pegs national highways toll road traffic growth at 7-9% for FY22

A significant reduction in mobility in the second half of 2021-22 will restrict growth in toll road traffic on to a moderate 7-9 per cent for the full year despite a low base of last fiscal year, Ratings said on Monday.

It further said in next fiscal year (2022-23, adequate traffic growth of 5-7 per cent along with significant hike in toll rates will boost revenue of toll road operators.

According to Crisil, toll rate hike is linked to inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI), which has remained high at over 10 per cent in the first 10 months of fiscal year 2021-22.

Consequently, toll rate hikes are expected at 8-10 per cent in next fiscal year, it said, adding that this, along with the adequate balance sheet liquidity, will continue to support the players' credit profiles.

Ratings Director Anand Kulkarni said at 7-9 per cent, toll road traffic growth on (NHs) this fiscal year will be lower than the agency's earlier estimate of 10-12 per cent, given the impact of prolonged monsoon and shortage of containers, which led to delays in shipping of goods.

Additionally, he said passenger traffic, where recovery was already fragile, was affected further by the Omicron-led third wave of COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)