Output of eight core sectors at 3.7% in Jan: Govt data

Production of eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 3.7 per cent in January against 1.3 per cent in the same month last year on better show by coal, natural gas and cement industries, according to official data released on Monday.
Crude oil and fertiliser production recorded negative growth in January. The core sector industries had grown by 4.1 per cent in December 2021.
The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 11.6 per cent during April-January this fiscal, as against a negative growth of 8.6 per cent during the same period last fiscal.
According to the data, production of coal rose by 8.2 per cent, natural gas by 11.7 per cent, refinery products by 3.7 per cent, and cement by 13.6 in January.
