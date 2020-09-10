Crisil projects wider GDP contraction for FY21 at 9%, from 5% earlier

has revised its projection of India's gross domestic production (GDP) for 2020-21 by pegging its contraction at nine per cent against five per cent earlier, due to uncertainty over the spread of Covid-19 and the government not providing adequate fiscal support.

India's fell 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of FY21. projected the economy to decline by 12 per cent in the second quarter.

In a report, it said if the pandemic were to peak out in September-October, growth could move into mildly positive territory towards the end of this fiscal.





"Even in that event, manufacturing is expected to revive faster than services. But the risks to our outlook remain tilted to the downside till such time a vaccine is found and mass produced," the rating agency said.

saw the medium-term growth path for India trending down. "In the base case, we see growth shooting to 10 per cent in fiscal 2022, on the back of a very weak base and some benefit from the rising-global-tide-lifting-all-boats effect. Even with that, real will only merely catch up to fiscal 2020 level by fiscal 2022. Beyond that, we see growth averaging 6.2 per cent annually over the next three years--between fiscals 2023 and 2025," it said.



It said 13 per cent of GDP at constant prices will be permanently lost in the medium term.

Prescribing for reforms to revive investments and create jobs in the markets, Crisil said the truth with reforms is that you bite the bullet first and reap the benefits later. To balance it out, the rating agencies said the government needs to take more steps to address the current pain in the economy. It should stretch itself fiscally to support vulnerable households and small businesses that have been hit hard by pandemic, it said.

This will also help preserve productive capacity in the economy and together with reforms can create a sustainable push to growth over the medium run, according to Crisil.





Despite some support from the rural economy, private consumption is expected to sink this fiscal. A rising number of cases in rural areas could complicate and delay return to normalcy. This means continued uncertainty about employment prospects and income.

Research firms and rating agencies such as SBI Research, Nomura, Fitch, India Ratings, have already revised India's GDP contraction (see chart).



Projection of GDP contraction for FY21 before Q1 figures Projection of GDP contraction for FY21 after Q1 figures Goldman Sachs 11.10% 14.80% India Ratings 5.30% 11.80% SBI Research 6.80% 10.90% Nomura 6.10% 10.80% Fitch 5% 10.50% ICRA 9.50% 9.50% Crisil 5% 9%

Source: Respective agencies