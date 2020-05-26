CRISIL to CARE, agencies see India's economy to grow at 4-4.7% in FY20

The second Advance Estimates, released on February 28, also projected the growth rate at 5 per cent though there were changes in growth in various segments within overall economy and in various quarters compared to that in the first Advance Estimates.

Some economists had doubted the numbers at that time.

Now, with the government releasing the data on Friday, none of the major analysts expects the economy to grow 5 per cent in 2019-20. The growth projections ranged from 4-4.7 per cent for FY20 and 0.5 to 3.6 per cent for Q4.