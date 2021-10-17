Crop failure, rise in fuel costs push up vegetable prices in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
Vegetable prices have gone up in Delhi-NCR markets due to crop failure and increase in fuel prices.
Vendors in the Ghazipur vegetable market say that the customers are now buying less due to an increase in prices.
"We are facing troubles after rise in prices. Earlier, prices used to be lower so consumers used to buy more. Now that the prices have gone up, consumers have started buying less," said Dilshad, onion vendor.
"The price of tomatoes in wholesale is Rs 60 per kg. Rain has disrupted the production and supply chain. Plus the increased price of petrol and diesel also plays a role in the surge," says a vendor in Ghazipur vegetable market.
The customers visiting the market also accepted that they are buying less and they are aware of the fact that the vegetable vendors are not at fault here for the increase in prices.
"The difference is a lot. It has become 2 to 3 times more. Where I was earlier buying it for Rs 30 per kg, now I am getting it for Rs 70. Now there is no fault of the shopkeeper in this price hike. Vegetables are coming at an increased price to them also," said Sunita, a customer buying vegetables in the market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU