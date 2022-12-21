JUST IN
Business Standard

CWC plans to construct 7 warehouses in AP in next 2 fiscals: Centre

CWC plans to construct seven warehouses in Andhra Pradesh with a total capacity of over 18 lakh tonnes in the next two financial years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) plans to construct seven warehouses in Andhra Pradesh with a total capacity of over 18 lakh tonnes in the next two financial years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, in her written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the CWC has already constructed six warehouses in Andhra Pradesh. It has planned construction of seven more warehouses in the next two years.

About 12.84 lakh tonne capacity of warehouses will be constructed at Kadapa, Nandyal, Renigunta, Sattenpalli, Nellore, Nandikotkur and Vadlamudi in the state during 2023-24 financial year, she said.

Another 52,794 tonne of capacity will be added by CWC during 2024-25 financial year, she added.

The minister also shared that Andhra Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation (APSWC), which has already built 20 warehouses in the state in last three years, has planned to construct 10 more warehouses in AP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:57 IST

