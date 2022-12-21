CWC plans to construct 7 warehouses in AP in next 2 fiscals: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Bank credit to grow 15% this and next fiscals as economy recovers: CRISIL
IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies
SoftBank-backed Unicommerce to deploy tech in 8,000 warehouses by next year
Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order
'Govt, RBI moves help banks recover Rs 8.6-trn bad loans in last 8 fiscals'
-
The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) plans to construct seven warehouses in Andhra Pradesh with a total capacity of over 18 lakh tonnes in the next two financial years, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs, in her written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the CWC has already constructed six warehouses in Andhra Pradesh. It has planned construction of seven more warehouses in the next two years.
About 12.84 lakh tonne capacity of warehouses will be constructed at Kadapa, Nandyal, Renigunta, Sattenpalli, Nellore, Nandikotkur and Vadlamudi in the state during 2023-24 financial year, she said.
Another 52,794 tonne of capacity will be added by CWC during 2024-25 financial year, she added.
The minister also shared that Andhra Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation (APSWC), which has already built 20 warehouses in the state in last three years, has planned to construct 10 more warehouses in AP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU