Govt invites applications for posts of Information Commissioners in CIC

-
ALSO READ
Over 22,000 second appeals, complaints pending with CIC: Govt tells RS
Delhi HC rejects challenge to CIC order on RTI plea over PM's suit auction
Revisit denial to disclose report on armed forces' pay: CIC to PMO
CIC to EC: Give on stamp paper you disclosed all info under RTI
HC rejects plea challenging CIC order denying 2018 SC collegium meet info
-
The Centre has sought applications from eligible candidates to fill posts Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission (CIC).
Transparency watchdog CIC is headed by the Central Information Commissioner and can have a maximum of 10 Information Commissioners.
Persons who have attained the age of 65 years shall not be eligible for appointment, an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry said.
"It is proposed to appoint Information Commissioners, not exceeding six, as may be deemed necessary in the Central Information Commission," it said.
The Right to Information (RTI) Act provides that the Information Commissioner shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance.
Persons fulfilling the criteria and interested for appointment to the post of Information Commissioner may send their particulars in a prescribed proforma up to 5 PM, January 12, 2023, the order said.
"Persons, who are serving under the state/central government or any other organisation, should send their particulars through proper channel (administrative ministry/department/state/UTs) only before the due date," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU