JUST IN
Govt invites applications for posts of Information Commissioners in CIC
Revenue 'sufficient enough' to fund extra expenditure of Rs 3.26 trn: FM
Inclusion of tribal groups in ST list: MPs raise basic amenities issues
Office leasing set to grow 10-15% in current, next fiscal year: Report
Govt approved 98 FDI proposals from nations sharing border since April 2020
Over 400 retailers to showcase products at Jaipur Jewellery Show
India has signed 13 FTAs, 6 preferential pacts so far, says union minister
Micro, small industries exempted from EPR registration in Uttarakhand
Govt keeping eye on inflation, WPI fallen to 21-month low: FM in Parliament
SBI to facilitate rupee trade with Russia after RBI gives approval
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Revenue 'sufficient enough' to fund extra expenditure of Rs 3.26 trn: FM
icon-arrow-left
Domestic demand for finished steel to grow 8% this fiscal year: Icra
Business Standard

Govt invites applications for posts of Information Commissioners in CIC

The Centre has sought applications from eligible candidates to fill posts Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission (CIC)

Topics
information commissioner | Central Information Commission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Centre has sought applications from eligible candidates to fill posts Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission (CIC).

Transparency watchdog CIC is headed by the Central Information Commissioner and can have a maximum of 10 Information Commissioners.

Persons who have attained the age of 65 years shall not be eligible for appointment, an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry said.

"It is proposed to appoint Information Commissioners, not exceeding six, as may be deemed necessary in the Central Information Commission," it said.

The Right to Information (RTI) Act provides that the Information Commissioner shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance.

Persons fulfilling the criteria and interested for appointment to the post of Information Commissioner may send their particulars in a prescribed proforma up to 5 PM, January 12, 2023, the order said.

"Persons, who are serving under the state/central government or any other organisation, should send their particulars through proper channel (administrative ministry/department/state/UTs) only before the due date," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on information commissioner

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.