As bovine meat exports fall, dairy farmers seek govt's aid to sell to China

It is testing times for dairy farmers, particularly in North India. Just when liquid milk prices were showing signs of stabilisation after remaining low for the past few years, the dry buffalo rate, or the sale price of a buffalo that has stopped giving milk and is ready for slaughter, has dropped sharply.

According to trade sources, dry buffalo prices in North India are quoting at around Rs 140 per kg, while last year during the same time they were nearly Rs 170-180 a kg, a drop of 20 per cent. The average weight of a buffalo brought for slaughter is 100-450 kg.

Buffalo suppliers have also reduced their purchase from dairy owners as they are incurring a loss in their business.

This has led to piling up of inventory (non-milching buffaloes) in dairy farms across North India.

“It (dry or non-milch buffalo) is like an old scooter for us, either we sell it at some profit or just let it go at scrap value. In these testing times, when fodder prices and labour costs are going up who wouldn’t want a good price for an animal which does not have any economic significance for the farmer,” said Satpal Singh, a dairy farmer from Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the drop in the sale price of buffaloes couldn’t have come at a worse time as after many years, milk procurement prices were showing signs of stabilising. The procurement price of milk with 65 per cent fat in Singh’s region was quoting at around Rs 42 a kg while last year the same was around Rs 39-40 a kg.

Usually, during the lean season that runs from April to October or November, liquid milk prices tend to be on the higher side.

However, for the last few years, prices were down even during the lean months largely due to oversupply and a drop in skimmed milk powder exports.

Dairy owners said a big reason for the fall in dry buffalo prices is a sharp fall in India’s bovine meat exports.

Buffalo-meat does not have any religious connotations and the slaughter of buffaloes and the export of their meat are permitted under the law.

Home to the world’s largest buffalo population, India’s exports have grown steadily and are now the second-largest item of India’s total agriculture exports, after basmati rice.

However, since the last few years, exports have been steadily losing ground.

From a high of $4.57 billion in 2014-15, exports in the 2018-19 financial year dropped to around $3.31 billion, a fall of almost 27.6 per cent in a span of five years.

According to industry experts, Vietnam has traditionally been the largest market for Indian buffalo meat exports accounting for over 50 per cent of the total buffalo meat exports from India.

Much of this is purchased for sale to China, which officially does not allow buffalo meat exports from India due to its stringent food safety norms.

However, industry sources said ever since China prohibited movement of buffalo meat from India through Vietnam, trade has virtually come to a standstill for Indians.

Data sourced from commerce ministry shows that between 2017-18 and 2018-19, buffalo meat exports to Vietnam dropped by a staggering 28 per cent.

This was after an 11 per cent increase in meat exports to the same destination between 2016-17 to 2017-18.

“In FY20, trends from the first five months show that unless China’s opens up its restrictions on movement of buffalo meat from Vietnam, India’s total meat exports could fall by another 15 per cent,” Fauzan Alavi, director of Allanasons Private Ltd, India’s biggest buffalo meat exporters, told Business Standard.

Alavi said that if Centre makes sincere efforts to convince China to allow direct buffalo meat exports from India without re-routing it through Vietnam, it could provide a big boost to the trade as China is a huge market.

“We are perhaps among a very few industries that transfer more than 80 per cent of the price of the finished product directly to farmers and any drop in last-mile rates impact the dairy industry,” Alavi said.

He said raw material prices (dry buffalo rates for slaughter) would immediately pick up as soon as Vietnam started importing in a big way from India for the Chinese market as packaged meat is a highly perishable commodity and no exporter can store shipments for long.

The Industry players have even approached the commerce ministry to find out ways to convince China to start importing from India.

Meanwhile, some exporters have also started scouting for newer destinations to compensate for the loss, but the volume is still small.

Data shows that in the first five months of FY20, Egypt, which did not figure among the top 10 destinations for buffalo meat exports, has emerged as the second biggest destination for the same.

Buffalo milk accounts for over 50 per cent of India’s total annual milk production estimated to be around 176 million tonnes as on 2017-18.

Uttar Pradesh, along with Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh are among the top five buffalo milk-producing states in India and also have the highest number of buffaloes.