Davos 2023: UAE in talks with India to trade non-oil commodities in rupees

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
WEF 2023: Davos gears up for world leaders' biggest post-pandemic gathering
Davos 2023: Rs 1.37-trn MoUs signed for investments in Maharashtra, says CM
WEF Davos summit to call on world leaders to address economy, food crises
-
DAVOS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is in early discussions with India to trade non-oil commodities in Indian rupees, Minister for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi told Reuters on Thursday.
The minister said other countries, including China, had also raised the issue of settling non-oil trade payments in local currencies. He added that the UAE is hoping to conclude a trade agreement with Cambodia in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Davos; writing by Rachna Uppal in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 18:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU