Davos 2023: UAE in talks with India to trade non-oil commodities in rupees

The minister said other countries, including China, had also raised the issue of settling non-oil trade payments in local currencies

Topics
Davos | India-UAE | Rupee

Reuters  |  DAVOS 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

DAVOS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is in early discussions with India to trade non-oil commodities in Indian rupees, Minister for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi told Reuters on Thursday.

The minister said other countries, including China, had also raised the issue of settling non-oil trade payments in local currencies. He added that the UAE is hoping to conclude a trade agreement with Cambodia in the first quarter.

 

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Davos; writing by Rachna Uppal in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 18:07 IST

