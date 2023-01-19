JUST IN
Tech companies, telecom operators against mandatory caller ID display
Business Standard

Shift to old pension scheme may lead to liability add-up in future: Rajan

In an interview to online portal on sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Rajan said that reason why new pension scheme was adopted because in old scheme, huge liabilities had built up

Topics
Raghuram Rajan | pension schemes | Loan liability

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on old pension scheme. Photo: Bloomberg

As several state governments have shown their intent of shifting to the old pension scheme, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said that states doing so, would end up curbing current expenditure but may build liabilities for the future.

He also cautioned banks on tilting too much towards retail lending.

In an interview to an online portal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Rajan said that the reason why the new pension scheme was adopted because in the old scheme, huge liabilities had built up.

He further said that defined benefit schemes are easier for governments to adopt as liabilities are not being recognised.

Several state governments like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have indicated that they will shift to the old pension scheme while Himachal Pradesh too has indicated the same intention.

Rajan further added in the interview that though it is for each state government to decide, but these schemes should be aimed effectively towards the weaker sections of the society, so as to benefit them.

The former RBI Governor also had a word of caution during the interview, for Indian banks for their shift towards retail lending, as he noted that there could be potential risks in case of a downcycle.

Rajan's comments have come at a time when Indian banks have seen a huge spike in retail assets in comparison to wholesale loans.

He was quoted as saying in the interview that banks should check all risks involved while indulging in infrastructure lending.

The former banker said between 2007 and 2009, the RBI had moved towards infrastructure loans, however later they created problems.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 13:46 IST

