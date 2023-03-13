JUST IN
Defence min signs Rs 934 crore contract for refit of Sindhukirti submarine

The defence ministry signed a contract on Monday for refit of the Sindhukirti submarine at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore

Topics
Defence ministry | Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The defence ministry signed a contract on Monday for refit of the Sindhukirti submarine at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore.

Sindhukirti is a Kilo-class diesel electric submarine of the Indian Navy.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Sindhukirti will be combat worthy and will join the active submarine fleet of the Navy after the completion of the refit.

"In another boost to achieve 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Ministry of Defence, on March 13 signed a contract for normal refit of Sindhukirti submarine at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore," it said in a brief statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 20:10 IST

