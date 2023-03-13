Defence min signs Rs 934 crore contract for refit of Sindhukirti submarine

-
-
The defence ministry signed a contract on Monday for refit of the Sindhukirti submarine at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore.
Sindhukirti is a Kilo-class diesel electric submarine of the Indian Navy.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Sindhukirti will be combat worthy and will join the active submarine fleet of the Navy after the completion of the refit.
"In another boost to achieve 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Ministry of Defence, on March 13 signed a contract for normal refit of Sindhukirti submarine at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore," it said in a brief statement.
First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 20:10 IST
