Defence ministry's procurement via e-market portal recorded at Rs 15,047 cr

-
ALSO READ
Public procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark this fiscal
Over 4.67 cr Income Tax Returns filed on new e-filing portal of I-T dept
Can opening of procurement market to UAE firms lead to a tricky situation?
Govt's paddy procurement touches 53.28 mt so far in 2021-22 season
Telangana govt to protest against Centre's paddy procurement policy today
-
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday said its procurement orders using the government e-Market (GeM) portal reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047 crore in 2021-22.
It said the amount is a jump of more than 250 per cent compared to last year's procurement through the portal.
"Procurement orders by the MoD through Government e-Market (GeM) portal have reached an all-time high of Rs 15,047.98 crore for the financial year 2021-22," the ministry said in a statement.
The GeM was started in August 2016 to revamp the old tender process and bring greater probity and transparency in government procurement through digitisation.
In a short span since its inception, the defence ministry has embraced the digital drive and embarked on this path with absolute resoluteness, the ministry said.
"Despite multiple challenges on the ground, the results have been astounding," the ministry noted.
"The MoD is committed to contributing significantly to the Government's vision of promoting digitisation and transparency in consonance with Digital India," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU