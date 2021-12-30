Delhi govt supports traders' protest against GST hike: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
From scrapping retro tax law to record GST mop-up: 2021 for revenue dept
Finance ministry to issue appreciation certificates to 54,439 GST payers
GST notification to correct tax anomaly in textiles: FM Sitharaman
Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore to states as GST compensation
Sebi levies fine on 3 Titan employees for violating insider trading norms
-
Delhi government supports protest of traders against increase in goods and services tax on textile, and will raise the issue in GST council meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
Several markets dealing with garment business remained shut in national capital on Thursday to oppose the central government's move to hike GST rates on textile from existing 5 per cent to 12 per cent from January 1.
"The protest by textile traders against hike in GST from 5 per cent to 12 per cent is justified. The AAP and Delhi government under leadership of Arvind Kejriwal have been in favour of keeping the tax rates low. I will demand keeping tax on textile low in the GST Council meeting tomorrow," tweeted Sisodia who is also minister incharge of Delhi government's Finance department.
The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) demanding withdrawal of the hike, called closure of textile and garment markets in the city in protest of the GST hike.
It has been proposed by the GST Council that the GST on clothes should be increased from 5 to 12 per cent from January 1, this is being opposed by traders all around, said CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal.
After the hike in GST, clothes will become very expensive and the general public will also have to bear the burden, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU