Delhi reduces legal drinking age to 21 from 25; restaurateurs cheer move

In its bid to raise excise duty collection from liquor sales, the Government of Delhi today lowered the legal drinking age in the national capital. It has also announced shutting down of government-run stores that currently account for close to 60 per cent of the 850 legal outlets serving consumers. The moves are expected to benefit restaurant and pub owners, apart from opening up new business opportunities for private liquor store businesses.

Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, today announced at a press conference that a new excise policy has been approved by the Delhi cabinet today on the basis of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers. Apart from lowering the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years in the capital, “It was decided that no new will be opened in the national capital and the government will not run any liquor shops”, he said.

This has brought smiles to the faces of restaurant business owners in the capital. Apart from the prospects of greater footfall, pub and bar owners are excited over the additional students’ community crowd that they can now welcome. As per Delhi government’s estimates, the move will help it add 20 per cent excise duty in coming months. In 2019-20, the local administration had collected some Rs 5,400 crore in revenue from liquor sales.

"The National Association of India (NRAI) warmly welcomes and profusely thanks the Delhi Govt for this progressive and forward-thinking decision. We have been making requests for amending some of the archaic laws for a very long time and we are very pleased that our efforts have finally borne some fruit”, said Anurag Katriar, president, NRAI.

According to him, the move will transform the bar and pubs business in the capital. “I sincerely hope that other states in India will follow suit soon and make necessary amendments to archaic provisions in their excise laws, which have lost their relevance with the passage of time”, he said.

Rahul Singh, co-founder of Beer Café, a pubs chain with over 40 outlets, termed the changes progressive. “Legal drinking age prescribed for Delhi has continued from the colonial hangover of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. Nearly 107 years have gone by and now, we certainly have a new world order. Lowering the age to 21 is progressive and pragmatic. In any case, underage consumers were breaking the law in unsupervised spaces like house parties. This change in policy, would now legally permit license holders to serve safely in a regulated environment under supervision”, he said.

Further, through the new policy the government will move out of liquor retailing business in Delhi. Neither, any new liquor stores will be added by the in future. The move came based on recommendations by an expert panel that the government had formed. The panel had also recommended bringing for issuing retail licenses to departmental stores so that they can sell beer, wine and other soft liquors.

According to Sisodia, the new measures are aimed at reducing the scope of sales racket that is currently prevailing in the capital. While, there are some 850 legal outlets, close 2,000 illegal ones cater to the market, leading to huge loss in excise revenue. Inconsistent distribution of outlets in the city is a key factors that has given rise to this situation.

“Delhi has 172 wards. Out of these 79 wards has no shops, 45 wards have just one shop each. Which means, 158 wards are either unserved or under-served where illicit liquor selling happens,” Sisodia said. According to him, 50 per cent of all shops are concentrated in just 45 wards. Similar situation is on the revenue side with 50 percent money coming from 46 wards — “this shows leakage is happening in different areas because liquor consumption is happening in rest of the places too”. Privatization of liquor outlets and allowing private players to open new ones, will help improve the situation.

