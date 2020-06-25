Diesel crosses Rs 80-mark in Delhi for first time; petrol up by 32 paise

Diesel price on Thursday crossed the Rs 80-mark for the first time in Diesel was selling at Rs 80.02 a litre, up 14 paise since Wednesday. Petrol price increased by 32 paise to Rs 79.92 a litre on Thursday.

Diesel price continued to be higher in the city for the second consecutive day. This was for the 19-day in a row that fuel prices were hiked by in India. In Mumbai, price of petrol touched Rs 86.70 a litre and diesel was retailing at Rs 78.34 a litre. In Kolkata, prices were seen at Rs 81.61 a litre and Rs 75.18 a litre respectively. During the time of lockdown, did not revise the prices for 83-days in a row and started revising it upward from June 8 onwards.

A major reason for diesel being dearer than petrol in was due to an increase in value-added tax (VAT) on diesel by the state government in May 2020. The state had increased the VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent and that of diesel from 27 per cent to 30 per cent. This hike in VAT had resulted in rates going up by Rs 1.67 per litre for petrol and by a record Rs 7.10 for diesel on a single day. On Wednesday, Sanjiv Singh, chairman of too had blamed higher VAT for the rising in

Interestingly, the too was not far behind in increasing the excise duty on petrol and diesel. On March 14, excise duty on both petrol and diesel were increased by Rs 3 a litre. Later, on May 5, the again raised the duty by Rs 10 a litre on petrol and Rs 13 a litre on diesel, the steepest duty hike in the history of the fuel. Singh had clarified that around 70 per cent of the fuel prices comes in the form of taxes and the company only deals with 30 per cent base price, that is benchmarked to the international product prices. Based on the last available data of June 16, the base price on petrol was a mere Rs 22.11 a litre, while that of diesel was Rs 22.93 a litre.

Traditionally, taxes on diesel were kept low by governments due to its impact on the economic and agricultural activities due to higher consumption. Based on data available with Business Standard, consumption of diesel increased 125 per cent from a mere 36.6 million tonne (MT) in 2002-03 to 82.6 MT in 2019-20. The prices, on the other hand, increased over three-fold to Rs 80.02 a litre on Thursday (June 26, 2020) from a mere Rs 19.08 a litre on June 26, 2003. In May 2014, before the Narendra Modi government took charge, were seen at Rs 56.71 a litre.