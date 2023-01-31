JUST IN
Business Standard

Digital payments record 24% annual growth at end of Sept 2022: RBI data

The index comprises five broad parameters that enable the measurement of the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different periods

Topics
Digital Payments | RBI | Online payments

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

online, digital, payments, mobile, app, card, credit, debit, pos
The central bank had announced the construction of a composite RBI-DPI in March 2018 as a base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country

Digital payments across the country registered a growth of 24.13 per cent in a year through September 2022, as per RBI's index that measures the adoption of online transactions.

The newly-constituted RBI's Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) stood at 377.46 in September 2022 against 349.30 in March 2022 and 304.06 in September 2021.

"The RBI-DPI Index has increased across all parameters driven by significant growth in payment infrastructure and payment performance across the country over the period," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The index comprises five broad parameters that enable the measurement of the deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different periods.

These parameters are Payment Enablers (weight 25 per cent); Payment Infrastructure Demand-side factors (10 per cent); Payment Infrastructure Supply-side factors (15 per cent); Payment Performance (45 per cent); and Consumer Centricity (5 per cent).

The index is published on a semi-annual basis from March 2021 onwards with a lag of four months.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 19:26 IST

`
