Business Standard

DoT extends deadline for public comments on draft Telecom Bill to Nov 20

The bill proposes to bring internet-based calling and messaging services under the telecom rules as well as strengthen security for consumers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The draft of the bill was released on September 21

The Department of Telecom has extended the deadline till November 20 for submitting public comments on the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022.

The bill proposes to bring internet-based calling and messaging services under the telecom rules as well as strengthen security for consumers.

"In response to the requests received from several stakeholders, the ministry has decided to further extend the last date for receipt of comments till 20th November, 2022," the DoT said in an official note on Thursday.

The draft of the bill was released on September 21.

The last date for comments on the bill was earlier extended from October 20 to October 30. It was further extended to November 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 23:32 IST

