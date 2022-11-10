JUST IN
UGC notifies new regulations on PhD degrees, here's what has changed
India saved over $4 bn in fuel costs through solar power till June: Report
Money in NPS belongs to people, can't go back to state govts as per law: FM
14 urea plants get time till March to meet new energy norms: Govt sources
GM mustard approval after long, exhaustive process: Centre to SC
India to highlight heritage, diversity during one-year G20 presidency
Rajasthan govt plans e-auctions for mines, minerals to boost production
Soaring wheat prices in India likely to prompt price-cooling measures: Govt
Weak revenue, high capital outlays to keep States' debt at decadal high
Govt ropes in Indian missions, Carrefour, Walmart to promote millet exports
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Mandatory: Aadhaar details to be updated once every ten years
Business Standard

2 in 3 travellers want pre-pandemic govt fare caps back as air-fares soar

A recent survey by LocalCircles reveals that soaring airfares have worried travellers and two out of three fliers want the government to bring back an upper and lower limit on air-fares

Topics
flights | airlines | Indian aviation market

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

US eases travel recommendations on India, lowers advisory to level 3

A recent survey by LocalCircles reveales that soaring air fares have worried travellers and two out of three fliers want the government to bring back an upper and lower limit on air fares like the pre-pandemic days, the Livemint reported.

With over 22,000 responses from consumers located across 297 districts, the survey asked fliers on rising cost of travel and weather the government should restore the pre-Covid price cap on air faires.

47 per cent of the respondents were from Tier-1, 34 per cent from Tier-2, and 19 per cent respondents were from Tier-3,4 and rural districts.

On the question of bringing back fare caps, to which around 12,193 responses were received, 65 per cent of respondents were in favour of a limit on fares while 21 per cent voted against it.

India had suspended scheduled commercial passenger flights for two-months before resuming domestic flights from May 2020, but had also imposed seven sets of floor and ceiling for seven categories of route lengths covering the entire domestic network.

After more than two years, the government removed the fare caps with from August 31 and left the fairs determination on market forces of demand and supply.

According to the report, the discontinuation of fare caps by the government had led to a 30 per cent drop in airfares across routes in September, which came as a relief to travellers who had to pay up eye-watering fares over the previous months due to soaring fuel prices.

As the demand is expected to rise until December fares are set to be higher in the current quarter.

The LocalCircles survey also highlighted complains from respondents on more expensive fares by low-cost carriers as compared to full-service airlines. 79 per cent respondents to the survey said that they experienced steeper fares for a no-frills service at times during the past 12 months. Nearly, 50 per cent respondents said that they have found low-cost airline fares more costly than a full-service and this occured ‘very often’ over the last 12 months; 22 per cent said they experienced this ‘sometimes,’ while 7 per cent respondents said that they encountered such a situation ‘once in a while.’

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on flights

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 23:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.