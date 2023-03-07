JUST IN
Ice cream to draw 5% or 18% GST rate: Authority for Advance Rulings
Business Standard

DoT expected to exempt small 5G transceivers from clearance process

Move to allow installation of low-capacity 5G cells on street furniture

Topics
5G in India | DoT | 5G network

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel (which has tied up with the Tatas) have announced that they are developing a 5G stack, and want to sell it to the world

To allow faster 5G rollout and ensure better coverage in urban areas, the Department of Telecom is expected to exempt the installation of low-capacity 5G transceivers from the existing clearance process, officials said.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 20:09 IST

