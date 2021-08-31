Drugs and Pharma sectors lead growth in India's exports from SEZs

Led by drugs and pharmaceuticals, India's exports from (SEZs) rose by 41.5 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 2.15 lakh crore in Q1FY22.

Exports from these zones had taken a hit during the fiscal year 2020-21 due to Covid disruptions and lockdown.

The main reasons for the growth in exports from SEZs in April-June quarter has been good performer shown by drugs and pharmaceuticals sectors that are meeting the global needs of medicines amidst the pandemic. But the performance of engineering goods and gems and jewellery sectors has also been good.

In FY21, exports from SEZs fell to Rs 7.6 lakh crore from Rs 7.97 lakh crore in FY20 due to Covid-19.

As on 30 June 2021, 267 out of a total of 427 SEZs approved by the government are operational.

Further, about Rs 6.25 lakh crore has been invested in these SEZs which employ about 2.5 million people.

--IANS

sn/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)