Delhi sees over 1,349 pc jump in Covid-19 containment zones in past 1 month

-
ALSO READ
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
4th wave of Covid-19 in Delhi, micro-containment zones being created: Jain
Over 1000 containment zones created in 15 days as cases rise in Delhi
Manipal-MIT declared containment zone after 59 students test Covid positive
Coronavirus LIVE: Local restrictions only in containment zones, says Centre
-
The national capital has witnessed a staggering 1,349 per cent jump in the number of its COVID-19 containment zones in the past one month, with South Delhi accounting for the maximum 21,172 such zones out of the total 47,704, according to official figures.
Northeast Delhi has 600 containment zones closely followed by East Delhi (504) which has the lowest number of such zones.
Delhi had 3,291 containment zones on April 6. The number shot up to a staggering 47,704 -- an increase of over 1,349 per cent -- by Tuesday.
According to data from the city government's revenue department, south Delhi has the maximum number of 21,172 containment zones -- nearly 45 per cent of the total -- followed by central Delhi (7,114), New Delhi (4,946) and southwest Delhi (3,238).
Out of the 11 districts in the national capital, seven have less than 3,000 containment zones. These are North Delhi (2,801), West Delhi (2,525), Southeast Delhi (2,027), Northwest Delhi (1,487), Shahdara (1,290), Northeast Delhi (600) and East Delhi (504).
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Delhi has had a total of 65,527 containment zones, with South Delhi recording 22,546, the highest in the city. Of these, 17,823 have been de-contained.
There are 42,244 active containment zones in the city.
In compliance with the Union Health Ministry regulations, an area or building is marked as a containment zone when three or more COVID-19 positive cases are reported there. To prevent further contamination, more stringent restrictions are imposed in these areas.
Delhi recorded 20,960 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 311 related fatalities which pushed the total number of cases in the city to 1,253,902 and the death toll to 18,063.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU