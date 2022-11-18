JUST IN
Business Standard

E-commerce fake reviews: Centre to issue standard guidelines next week

According to sources, the e-commerce companies will also be asked to remove unverified buyers and reviewers, and on failing to do so, action will be taken against them

E-commerce sellers | e-commerce market | online reviews

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

e-commerce
E-commerce companies will also be fined for paid and negative reviews against the competitor companies

The Centre will issue standard guidelines by Monday next week to prevent posting of fake reviews on e-commerce and other platforms for all products and services.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 20:36 IST

