e-portal for database on unorganised workers to come up on Thursday

For the first time, the country will have a database on unorganised A portal for this purpose will finally be launched by labour minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday to integrate social welfare schemes for these in coordination with the states and trade unions.

The government aims to register 380 million in the on the e-Shram portal, officials said. These workers are of many kinds such as migrant workforce, street vendors, domestic helps. The portal will also have a database on gig and platform workers.

For this purpose, the labour minister had launched the logo of the portal on Tuesday.

Workers from the can begin their registration from Thursday itself. That very day a national toll-free number, 14434, will be launched to assist and address the queries of the workers seeking registration on the portal, officials said.

As part of the process, the workers will be issued an e-Shram card with a 12-digit unique number. A worker can register using his Aadhaar card and bank account details, apart from filling other necessary details such as date of birth, home town, mobile number, and social category, they said.

The whole project is aimed at integrating social security schemes of the government. The details of the workers will also be shared by state governments and departments. The registration of workers on the portal will be coordinated by the union labour ministry, state governments, and trade unions.

The labour minister on Tuesday reached out to all trade unions to mobilise support and awareness about the portal among workers. Awareness campaigns would be planned across the country to enable nationwide registration of workers.

Workers in the don't get minimum wages. A few social welfare schemes do cater to them currently. For instance, a worker in the unorganised sector gets a yearly pension of Rs 36000 under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana scheme by just depositing Rs 2 per day.

Earlier in June, the Supreme Court had questioned the delay in creating the national database of unorganised workers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the bench that there were some problems with the software. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati had said the database is not only a software but is also a mechanism where beneficiaries are recognised and it is ensured that the benefits go to them directly.

The government said the National Informatics Centre (NIC) had taken over the project and it will be done in three to four months.

It was alleged that the states had set up their own portals but had not been able to link into the national portal as the same was not yet ready.

The Code on Social Security, 2020 has for the very first time extended social security benefits like maternity leave, disability insurance, gratuity, health insurance and old age protection to workers in the country’s booming unorganized sector. These include gig workers, platform workers, contract workers, freelancers and home-based workers. However, the code is yet to be implemented.

It stipulates the gratuity benefits to fixed-term employees without any conditions on minimum service. The Code proposes the creation of a social security fund for extending these benefits to workers in the unorganised sector.