EAM Jaishankar holds talks with visiting Mexican counterpart Casaubon

External Affairs Minister on Wednesday held "productive" discussions with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon with a focus on bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment and health.

Casaubon is on a three-day visit to India.

"Warm and productive discussions with Mexican FM @m_ebrard today evening. Discussed our growing trade and investment, health, science & technology and space sector cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Currently, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and it is a member of the UN Security Council alongside India for the period 2021-22.

The visit by the Mexican foreign minister to India follows Jaishankar's visit to Mexico City in September last year.

