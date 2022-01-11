EAM S Jaishankar speaks with counterparts from Poland and Portugal

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
India's stature grown significantly, world expects more from country: EAM
EAM S Jaishankar in Mexico on 3-day visit to boost bilateral cooperation
India's international branding up due to initiation of new dialogues: EAM
Mastering key domains of tech become expression of power and influence: EAM
-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his counterparts from Poland and Portugal, focusing on ways to expand overall bilateral cooperation.
After the phone talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Jaishankar said the focus was on the importance of more political exchanges, expanded trade and smoother travel.
"A comprehensive review of ties today with FM @RauZbigniew of Poland. Agreed on the importance of more political exchanges, expanded trade, smoother travel and regional consultations," he tweeted.
"Look forward to welcoming him in India soon," Jaishankar added.
Following his talks with Portuguese foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva, Jaishankar said India counts on Portugal's strong support for expanding its relations with Europe.
"Called my friend FM Augusto Santos Silva of Portugal. Discussed the Covid situation. The India-EU Leaders' Meeting in Porto and Migration & Mobility Agreement with Portugal were landmarks in 2021," the external affairs minister said.
"Count on Portugal's strong support for expanding India's relations with Europe," he said.
In a separate tweet, Jaishankar also congratulated Wopke Hoekstra on his appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Netherlands.
"Congratulate @WBHoekstra on his appointment as Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of the Netherlands. Look forward to working with him to advance our strong partnership," he said.
In the last few days, Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from the US, Russia, the UK, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and Nigeria.
He also spoke to foreign ministers of Egypt, Israel, Australia, Indonesia, Maldives, Bhutan, Iran and France.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU