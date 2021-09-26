EAM S Jaishankar in Mexico on 3-day visit to boost bilateral cooperation

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is paying a three-day visit to Mexico beginning Sunday with an aim to boost bilateral cooperation in trade and investment as well as other areas.
It is Jaishankar's first visit to Mexico as the external affairs minister.
At present, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) alongside India for the 2021-22 period.
Announcing Jaishankar's visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said he is scheduled to participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence, along with other world leaders.
"In addition to his meeting with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, he will also call on the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The external affairs minister will also interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico," it said.
The two-way trade in 2018 was USD 10.155 billion, comprising of exports worth USD 5.231 billion and imports valued at USD 4.923 billion, according to official data.
India's exports comprise mainly of vehicles and auto parts, chemicals, aluminium products, electrical machinery and electronic equipment, steel, gems and ceramic product.
India imports crude oil, electrical goods and machinery from Mexico.
