Exports rise 33% to $7.63 billion during Jan 1-7 period: Govt data

The country's exports grew 33.16 per cent to USD 7.63 billion during January 1-7 period on account of healthy performance by various sectors, including engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, according to preliminary data from the commerce ministry.
Exports stood at USD 5.73 billion during the same period last year.
During the first week of this month, imports rose about 33 per cent to USD 11.60 billion as compared to USD 8.72 billion in the same period of 2021.
Imports, excluding petroleum, increased in the period under review by 29.88 per cent over the same period of 2020-21, as per the data.
The ministry has expressed confidence that the healthy growth rate would help in achieving the target of USD 400 billion worth goods exports this fiscal.
The country's merchandise exports in December 2021 surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to USD 37.29 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure.
