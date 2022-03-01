Ease of doing business: Sitharaman to launch e-Bill processing system

Union Finance Minister is scheduled to launch on Wednesday the electronic bill (e-Bill) processing system as part of and eco-system.

The Finance Minister had announced this major e-governance initiative in the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in Parliament on February 1.

"A Budget 2022-23 announcement, the e- Bill system will be implemented across all Central Ministries and Departments. This will be a further step to enhance transparency, efficiency, and a faceless- paperless payment system. Suppliers and contractors will now be able to submit their claim online which will be trackable on a real-time basis," the said in a statement on Tuesday.

The electronic bill processing system launch will be a part of the 46th Civil Accounts Day celebration in the national capital. The event will be organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

