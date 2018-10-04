Easing ECB norms for oil firms' $10 bn plan may not stem rupee fall: BofAML

-
ALSO READ
Rupee ends at 1-week high of 72.48 vs USD on sustained selling by exporters
Market expects a special dollar swap facility for oil marketing companies
Letter to BS: Low rupee adversely affecting prices of essential commodities
Currency, equities' woes deepen as rupee closes at 71.76 against dollar
Rupee to remain under pressure in near-term over external factors: Report
-
Liberalising foreign borrowings for oil companies to raise to $10 billion will not have a "material" impact on arresting the slide of the rupee, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) said on Thursday.
The government's earlier moves like tariff hikes on non-essential items were also "not significant either", the American brokerage said in a note.
"Liberalisation of public sector undertaking oilco ECBs (external commercial borrowings) up to $10 billion is not very material," it said.
The move announced on Wednesday evening will be partly offset by their reducing short-term forex credit, which it estimated at $15 billion during the fiscal.
The RBI "cannot afford" opening a special swap window for oil importers as is being speculated, it said.
The brokerage explained that pre-committing $8 billion a month for it over and above the $25-30 billion lost in interventions since April will push the overall forex reserves below the critical eight-month import cover mark.
It can be noted that a such a window was last opened in August 2013, during the last episode of a slide in rupee. It was followed up with an NRI bonds issue, which successfully arrested the slide as the diaspora put in $26 billion.
The brokerage voted for a similar move this time around as well to help the rupee.
It said $30-35 billion can be raised through a similar programme and stressed that it is better than a rate hike by the RBI or restrictions on gold imports.
The rupee closed at a new low of 73.34 against the US dollar on Wednesday, after brent breached the $86-per-barrel mark.
The domestic currency has shed over 12 per cent this year to be one of the worst performing currencies in the world.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU