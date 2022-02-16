Economy may have grown 5-6.3% in Q3, likely to expand by 8.5-9.1% in FY22

Economists have projected economic growth to have been in the range of 4.6-6.3 per cent during the third quarter of 2021-22. They pegged the growth in the range of 8.5-9.1 per cent during the entire 2021-22.

Both these numbers--the second advance estimates for 2021-22 and the actual GDP growth for Q3 of the year--are slated to be released on February 28. Though the first advance estimates project the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent in the current fiscal year, it would mean just 1.3 per cent growth over the pre-Covid 2019-20. The new gross domestic product (GDP) data put out last month ...