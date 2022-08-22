Egypt's deal to buy Indian wheat at $400 per tonne stands, says minister

-
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday an agreement to buy 180,000 tonnes of Indian wheat at $400 per tonne still stood, although the wheat had not been shipped yet.
Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has in recent years purchased much of its grain from the Black Sea, but has sought to diversify import origins following disruptions by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Egypt contracted to buy the 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India in June.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
