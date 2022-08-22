Egypt's deal to buy Indian wheat at $400 per tonne stands, says minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister said on Monday an agreement to buy 180,000 tonnes of Indian at $400 per tonne still stood, although the had not been shipped yet.

Egypt, one of the world's biggest importers, has in recent years purchased much of its grain from the Black Sea, but has sought to diversify import origins following disruptions by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

contracted to buy the 180,000 tonnes of wheat from in June.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Edmund Blair)

