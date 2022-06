Excess liquidity in India's banking system back to pre-Covid levels

Concerned over inflationary pressures in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is bringing down surplus liquidity in the system rapidly. It has fallen to pre-Covid levels and almost 2 per cent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities (NDTL).

NDTL shows the difference between the sum of demand and time liabilities (deposits) of a bank (with the public or the other bank) and the deposits in the form of assets held by the other bank. This sudden withdrawal of liquidity at a rapid pace has surprised banks since the central bank had earlier said it would bring down surplus ...