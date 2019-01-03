Explained: What was need to merge Vijaya, Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of Vijaya and Dena Bank with the much larger Bank of Baroda, effective April 1. The boards of the three banks approved the swap ratio for this all-stock deal on the same day. For every 1,000 equity shares of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, investors will get 402 and 110 equity shares respectively of Bank of Baroda.

This is the first three-way bank merger in the country and will pave the way for possibly more such mergers. Anup Roy explains the implications. What was the need to merge Vijaya and Dena Bank with the much larger Bank of ...