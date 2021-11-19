Exports of agri, processed food products up 14.7% to $11.65 bn in Apr-Oct

-
Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose by 14.7 per cent to USD 11.65 billion during the April-October period on the back of healthy growth in commodities including rice, and fresh fruits and vegetables, the commerce ministry said on Friday.
The export of rice has increased to USD 5.28 billion during the first seven months of this fiscal year as against USD 4.77 billion in April-October 2020, it added.
Similarly, exports of fresh fruits and vegetables rose to USD 1.53 billion during the April-October period of 2021-22 as compared to USD 1.37 billion in April-October 2020-21, it said.
Outbound shipments of meat, dairy and poultry products increased from USD 1.97 billion in April-October 2020 to USD 2.28 billion in April-October 2021.
Cashew exports expanded by 29.2 per cent during the period under review to USD 265.27 million.
We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for exports from eastern, north-eastern regions and hilly states, where infrastructure was earlier not adequate, M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) said.
Steps which have helped in pushing up exports growth include promoting geographical indications (GI) tag goods, virtual Buyer Seller Meets, recognising 220 labs across India to provide services of testing.
Further, financial assistance schemes of infrastructure development, market development, International Trade Fairs, and registration of meat processing plants and abattoirs for ensuring compliance with the global food safety and quality requirements also helped boost exports.
