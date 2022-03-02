Exports rise 22% to $33.8 bn in Feb; trade deficit widens to $21.19 bn

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
Covid LIVE: India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 830 mn
Air India deal: Tatas back in the cockpit after decades of resistance
-
India's exports rose by 22.36 per cent to USD 33.81 billion in February on account of healthy growth in sectors like engineering, petroleum and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 21.19 billion, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.
Imports during the month too jumped by about 35 per cent to USD 55 billion.
The trade deficit, the difference between imports and exports, stood at USD 13.12 billion in February 2021.
"India's merchandise export in April 2021-February 2022 was USD 374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80 per cent over USD 256.55 billion in April 2020-February 2021," it said.
Imports during the 11-month period rose by 59.21 per cent to USD 550.12 billion.
Trade deficit during this period widened to USD 176.07 billion as against USD 88.99 billion during April-February 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU