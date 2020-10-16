Facilitated employment to 1.5 mn youth between April-Sept: Punjab govt

-
The Punjab government on Friday said it has facilitated employment to more than 15 lakh youth of the state between April 1, 2017, and September 30 this year.
According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, the Congress government, during its 42-month tenure till September, made dedicated efforts with a focused approach in providing enormous employment opportunities to the youth through 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission', job fairs, district bureau of employment and enterprise (DBEE)
It also apprised the unemployed youth about self-employment schemes through the distribution of DBEE's information manuals and brochures, the spokesperson said.
Giving a breakup of jobs provided to the youth, the spokesperson said out of the total 15.08 lakh jobs provided, 58,709 have been given government jobs (including contractual) and 5.70 lakh placed in the private sector and 8.80 lakh have been facilitated to take up self-employment ventures.
Referring to employment generated under the MGNREGA scheme from April 1, 2017, to June 30 this year, the spokesperson said 28.70 lakh households have been provided employment with 794.54 lakh man-days.
Meanwhile, a state employment plan 2020-22, to fill vacant jobs in government departments, boards, corporations and agencies in a phased time-bound manner has been approved by the Cabinet on October 14.
